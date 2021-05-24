Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AMC, Moderna Or Target?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for AMC, Moderna and Target Monday morning.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 1.74% at $12.29 Monday morning following confirmation from the company that Wanda has sold off their stake in the world's largest movie theater chain.

According to a report by our team, Wanda, which had been AMC's largest shareholder, sold off most of its shares on the open market.

Notably, AMC now has some 3 million individual shareholders, and no single entity has an ownership stake above 10%, AMC said Friday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Aldevron announced their expanded collaboration in support of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and additional programs in Moderna’s clinical development pipeline.

Moderna says Aldevron will supply plasmid DNA to serve as the genetic template for generating the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and other investigational programs in Moderna’s pipeline.

Morgan Stanley maintains Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) with an Equal-Weight rating and raises the price target from $205 to $250.