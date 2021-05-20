fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.38
316.22
+ 1.98%
DIA
+ 2.44
337.00
+ 0.72%
SPY
+ 4.61
406.25
+ 1.12%
TLT
+ 1.05
135.06
+ 0.77%
GLD
+ 1.04
174.12
+ 0.59%

Is Palantir Stock About To Break Out?

byMark Putrino
May 20, 2021 1:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Palantir Stock About To Break Out?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have run into a resistance level. If they can break through this resistance, they could make a rapid and meaningful move higher.

There is resistance around the $21.25 level because it was support in March and April. Many of the investors who bought shares then regretted their decision to buy when the support broke and the stock moved lower.

Many of these disgruntled buyers decide to sell, but they don’t want to take a loss. As a result, they place their sell orders at the same price that they paid to buy them. In this case, it’s $21.25. If there are enough of these sell orders, resistance forms. That’s what happened here.

If Palantir can make it back above this level and hold its gains, it will mean that these sellers are finished. With this large amount of supply taken off of the market, the stage will be set for a large move higher.

pltr_0.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Palantir's Stock Broke Bullish, But Can It Hold?

When Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings on May 11, it marked a turning point for its stock. read more

Palantir Stages Reversal Following 'Phenomenal' Earnings Report, Says Roger Monteforte

The volatile price action in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was less about the Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) news and more about the company's fantastic earnings report, founder and CEO of Forte Capital Group Roger Monteforte said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell.&qu read more

The SPY Was Down Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded lower Tuesday amid a continued sell-off in equities, driven by selling in growth stocks and technology stocks. Inflation concerns have also weighed on stocks and further pressured growth sectors. read more

What's Happening With Palantir Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower by 9.58% at $16.70 in Tuesday's pre-market session despite the company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. read more