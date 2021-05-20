Could Tesla, Square And AMD Breakdown Soon?

There’s a chance that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) are all on the verge of big moves lower. All three are trading right at critical support levels.

Support is a concentration of buyers at the same price level. Sometimes, stocks rebound when they reach support levels.

But sometimes the level breaks when the buyers finally finish their orders and get overpowered by the sellers. This leads to rapid and meaningful moves lower.

For Square, the support has been around the $205 level. Shares are now trading below $200.

There has been support for Tesla's stock around the $590 level. Shares are now trading below it.

The $74 level has been support for AMD since September. It could be breaking.