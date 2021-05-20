fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
322.59
+ 0%
DIA
-0.10
339.54
-0.03%
SPY
-0.08
410.94
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
136.11
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
175.17
-0.01%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coinbase, Intel Or Micron?

byHenry Khederian
May 20, 2021 9:03 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Intel, Coinbase and Micron.

  • Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri initiated coverage of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) with an Outperform rating and $275 price target.
  • KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and lowered the price target from $86 to $70.
  • KeyBanc maintained an Overweight on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and lowered the price target from $137 to $115.
