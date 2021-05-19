Here's Why Cleveland-Cliffs And US Steel Are Moving
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) shares are trading lower by 6% and 5%, respectively, Wednesday in sympathy with the broader market as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have weighed on investor sentiment recently.
Cleveland-Cliffs is an independent iron ore mining company in the United States and is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and processing facilities located in Michigan and Minnesota.
The following are the most recent analyst rating updates for Cleveland-Cliffs.
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Current Rating, PT
|2021-05-04
|Credit Suisse
|Outperform, $24
|2021-04-26
|Keybanc
|Sector Weight, NA
|2021-04-19
|Exane BNP Paribas
|Neutral, $19.20
|2021-04-12
|Goldman Sachs
|Neutral, NA
|2021-04-09
|Goldman Sachs
|Neutral, $20
|2021-03-08
|Keybanc
|Overweight, NA
U.S. Steel operates primarily in the United States but also has steelmaking capacity in Slovakia.
The following are the most recent analyst rating updates for U.S. Steel.
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Current Rating, PT
|2021-05-11
|Morgan Stanley
|Overweight, $32
|2021-05-04
|Credit Suisse
|Outperform, $35
|2021-04-09
|Goldman Sachs
|Neutral, $25
