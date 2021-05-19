fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.37
321.85
+ 0.11%
DIA
-1.77
342.88
-0.52%
SPY
-1.16
413.10
-0.28%
TLT
-0.33
136.77
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.11
174.93
+ 0.06%

Here's Why QuantumScape And Workhorse Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
May 19, 2021 4:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) and Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower by 6.8% and 0.11%, respectively, Wednesday in sympathy with the broader market amid continued weakness in EV stocks as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have weighed on investor sentiment recently.

QuantumScape is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles.

The following are the most recent analyst rating updates for Quantumscape.

Date Research Firm Current Rating, PT
3/09/21 Cowen & Co. Outperform, $57
3/04/21 Baird Neutral, $52
2/12/21 Morgan Stanley Overweight, $70
2/05/21 Goldman Sachs

Neutral, $42

Workhorse designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircrafts in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

The following are the most recent analyst rating updates for Workhorse.

Date Research Firm Action
4/16/21 B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage On, $20
2/24/21 Roth Capital Maintains, $15

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

QuantumScape Is Battling A Steep Downtrend But Could Bounce

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is set to report first-quarter 2021 earnings after Tuesday's bell amid a sector-wide rout. read more

'House Of Pain' Made Up Of Stocks Like Tesla, Zoom 'Falling Apart,' Says Cramer

Jim Cramer said Monday that the stock market is divided between houses of pleasure and pain, one made up of traditional stocks and the other made up of stocks favored by younger investors, CNBC reported. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a prominent IPO. Short sellers were behind some of the bearish calls seen during the week. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included a rebounding entertainment giant, a well-positioned homebuilder and a retail giant with prospects. read more