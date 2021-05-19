What's Happening With Salesforce Stock Today?

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares are trading higher by 2.42% at $219.56 Wednesday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns and Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine.