What's Happening With Salesforce Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 19, 2021 1:50 pm
Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares are trading higher by 2.42% at $219.56 Wednesday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns and Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

