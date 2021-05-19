fbpx
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Wells Fargo, GE Or Macy's?

byHenry Khederian
May 19, 2021 7:40 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Wells Fargo, GE and Macy's.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares are trading lower by 1.49% at $46.16 after UBS analyst Saul Martinez downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $40 to $47.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are trading lower by 0.39% at $12.92 in Wednesday's premarket session after Barclays maintained with an Overweight and raised the price target from $15 to $16.

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $18.96 after Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $16 to $20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

