Facebook And Regeneron Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for business leaders across the country to pay higher taxes to compensate for President Biden's proposed infrastructure plan.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.74% to $341.11.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.68% to $322.22.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.68% to $322.22. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished lower by 0.86% to $411.94.

Here are the day's winners and losers, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top gainers for the Nasdaq Tuesday were Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top losers in the QQQ Tuesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

