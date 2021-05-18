fbpx
QQQ
-2.19
326.60
-0.68%
DIA
-2.60
346.25
-0.76%
SPY
-3.50
419.02
-0.84%
TLT
-0.35
137.14
-0.26%
GLD
+ 0.33
174.37
+ 0.19%

Facebook And Regeneron Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday

byHenry Khederian
May 18, 2021 7:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Facebook And Regeneron Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for business leaders across the country to pay higher taxes to compensate for President Biden's proposed infrastructure plan.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.74% to $341.11.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.68% to $322.22.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished lower by 0.86% to $411.94.

Here are the day's winners and losers, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top gainers for the Nasdaq Tuesday were Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top losers in the QQQ Tuesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) this week from New York Mellon Corporation’s U.S. investment bank. The bank purchased an additional 508,000 shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker in the first quarter of 2021… Read More

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COINannounced its plans to offer a $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in a private offering to expand business operations… Read More

One company that has been a rollercoaster investment in the past year has been alternative energy stock FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL). FuelCell is a far cry from some of the fresh new alternative energy startup stocks that have collectively rallied over the past year… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Kroger, Netflix, Pfizer And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many of investors' favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included a couple of FAANG stocks and a company that just took a big hit. read more

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson Adds To Her Coinbase Position

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson told CNBC’s “Fast Money: Halftime Report” Thursday that she added to her position in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up $34.5M Worth Of Tesla As Shares Retreat Post Q1 Earnings Report

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 49,755 shares, worth about $34.55 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday as the stock dipped in the aftermath of the electric vehicle maker reporting earnings for the first quarter. read more