What's Going On With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 18, 2021 2:31 pm
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher by 10.3% at $27.50 Tuesday afternoon amid strength in electric vehicle names. EV strength is potentially in anticipation of President Biden discussing his EV agenda at a Tuesday tour of a Ford plant.

Clean energy manufacturing peer FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is also trading higher by 8.04% at $8.59.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See also: How to Buy Plug Power Stock

FuelCell Energy designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

According to FuelCell, its systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.

