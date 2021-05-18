Is The Apple Stock Rebound Ending?

The rebound in Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is losing steam.

On April 29, the company reported earnings. Even though the quarter was better than expected, a sell-off followed after shares hit resistance at $137. By May 12, shares fell to $123.

Then Apple's stock staged a small rebound and reached $127, but the rebound seems to be ending. Shares were down Monday, and they're still in a monthly downtrend.

Apple's stock trades around $126.59 per share at the time of publication.

