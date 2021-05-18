fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.74
322.67
+ 0.54%
DIA
-0.41
344.06
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.27
415.25
+ 0.06%

Is The Apple Stock Rebound Ending?

byMark Putrino
May 18, 2021 10:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is The Apple Stock Rebound Ending?

The rebound in Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is losing steam.

On April 29, the company reported earnings. Even though the quarter was better than expected, a sell-off followed after shares hit resistance at $137. By May 12, shares fell to $123.

Then Apple's stock staged a small rebound and reached $127, but the rebound seems to be ending. Shares were down Monday, and they're still in a monthly downtrend.

Apple's stock trades around $126.59 per share at the time of publication.

See Also: Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

aapl_7.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Disney And Microsoft Lead The DIA Lower Monday

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid continued weakness in tech stocks. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

A Bullish Take On Apple Stock

Although Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has traded lower since its outstanding earnings report, the stock will still make new all-time highs in 2021, Jim Lebenthal said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Kroger, Netflix, Pfizer And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many of investors' favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included a couple of FAANG stocks and a company that just took a big hit. read more