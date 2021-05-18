fbpx
Is Netflix Stock About To Rally?

byMark Putrino
May 18, 2021 9:29 am
Is Netflix Stock About To Rally?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been in a steep downtrend, but that may be about to change because the stock is getting close to a support level.

Since last July, Netflix shares have dropped to the $470 level four times. Each time a rebound or rally followed.

Markets can have memories. Even though the last time Netflix found the support was six months ago, the level could still have support at it and there’s a chance the stock rallies off of it again.

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys $26M Disney Shares And Sells $13M In Netflix: What You Need To Know

nflx_1.png

Related Articles

Stock Wars: Disney Vs. Comcast

Benzinga’s Stock Wars series matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, allowing readers to decide which company is the better investment. read more

Oakmark's Win Murray Likes Netflix Stock At Current Levels

Oakmark's Win Murray thinks Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a good investment at current levels, he shared Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Kroger, Netflix, Pfizer And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many of investors' favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included a couple of FAANG stocks and a company that just took a big hit. read more

Jim Cramer: 'FAANG Owns The Future'

Jim Cramer isn't giving up on FAANG stocks, he said Wednesday night on CNBC's "Mad Money." read more