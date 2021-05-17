fbpx
QQQ
-1.98
328.37
-0.61%
DIA
-0.62
344.85
-0.18%
SPY
-1.01
417.50
-0.24%
TLT
-0.29
137.37
-0.21%
GLD
+ 2.03
170.66
+ 1.18%

Disney And Microsoft Lead The DIA Lower Monday

byHenry Khederian
May 17, 2021 4:54 pm
Disney And Microsoft Lead The DIA Lower Monday

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid continued weakness in tech stocks. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed lower by 0.18% at $343.65.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished lower by 0.25% at $415.52.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) also closed lower by 0.61% at $324.41.

Here are the day's winners and losers, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday were several names in industrials: Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:V) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) lost the most ground today for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Jim Cramer told AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) investors who want income to sell the stock. AT&T and Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment… Read More

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) both announced Monday that high-quality streaming music will be available to subscribers at no extra cost… Read More

Michael Burry, of "Big Short" fame, in a regulatory SEC filing showed he has placed a massive bet against Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)… Read More

