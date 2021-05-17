What's Up With Nuvve Stock Today?

Newborn Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are trading higher by 50.3% at $12.40 Monday afternoon after the company announced an agreement with Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Stonepeak to pursue a $750 million joint venture to be called Levo.

Nuvve is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. It helps to support the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Its Grid Integrated Vehicle (GIV) platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through bidirectional charging solutions.