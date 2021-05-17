Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock About To Nosedive? A Look At The Chart

Traders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock are on alert. They're watching how shares act as they trade close to the $74 level. This level has been clear support four times since August.

Each time shares dropped to $74, buyers stepped in and drove them higher, and AMD has reached that level again.

If the support holds, it could set the stage for another move higher like the last four times. But if the support breaks, there’s a good chance that AMD makes a significant move lower.