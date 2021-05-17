fbpx
QQQ
-3.02
329.41
-0.93%
DIA
-1.45
345.68
-0.42%
SPY
-2.01
418.50
-0.48%
TLT
-0.20
137.28
-0.15%
GLD
+ 1.84
170.85
+ 1.07%

What's Up With AMC Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 17, 2021 11:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 6% at $13.75 Monday morning on continued momentum after the company last week announced it has completed its 43 million share at-the-market offering and raised $428 million in additional equity capital.

AMC owns, operates and has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The TIme To Buy Stock In Moderna, GameStop, AMC Or Express?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s why shares of Moderna, GameStop, AMC and Express are moving. read more

The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded higher Thursday as stocks rebound following a heavy sell-off earlier in the week. Stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns of inflation and a rise in yields. read more

3 Reddit Stocks That Could Make Big Moves Lower This Week

Popular Reddit stocks SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), and NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are trading at import read more

AMC Entertainment Must Hold This Key Resistance Level

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) was thrown into the GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) controversy at the end of January and has since entered into a long consolidation pattern. read more