What's Up With AMC Stock Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 6% at $13.75 Monday morning on continued momentum after the company last week announced it has completed its 43 million share at-the-market offering and raised $428 million in additional equity capital.

AMC owns, operates and has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.