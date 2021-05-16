This Airlines ETF Looks Bullish Going Into The Week

Optimism for increased travel due to the ramp-up in vaccines caused shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) to make bullish moves late last week.

Benzinga covered the three airlines on May 9, and each looks primed for bullish continuation in the week ahead.

Traders hoping to catch a larger move in the sector could also watch the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS). American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) make up a combined 42% of Jets ETF’s holdings. If there’s continued momentum in individual airlines this week, Jets could offer a way to play it.

The Jets Chart: On Friday, Jets’ price attempted to break above resistance at $26.34 but rejected and wicked off it. Jets has attempted to break through this resistance level nine times out of the last 14 trading days. When time a stock or ETF touches a resistance or support zone, the level weakens, making it easier for the price to bust through.

Although Jets closed the trading session just under resistance at $26.28, it shot up 3.91% on the day, and printed a bullish green engulfing candle stick, which indicates higher prices could be in the cards for Monday.

Also on Friday, Jets was able to regain the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) as support, which is bullish. The eight-day EMA is trending below the 21-day EMA, and bulls will want to see the eight-day EMA cross above the 21-day EMA for more confidence.

Bulls want to see Jets break up above its resistance at $26.34 and for continued bullish volume in the ETF. If Jets can break above its overhead resistance, it has room to move up toward $27.44. If it is able to regain that level as support, the ETF is clear to move toward $28.75.

Bears want to see Jets continue to reject the overhead resistance and drop back down to its support level at $24.85. If it is unable to hold that level as support, it could revisit $23.71.

