Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants.

Semiconductor and ride-sharing leaders were among the bearish calls seen during the week.

The big U.S. indexes ended another volatile week in the red, led by a more than 2% retreat in the Nasdaq. The struggle between growth and value remains, as tech stocks continue to struggle. Inflation fears were boosted by higher than expected Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index figures, leaving investors to keep a close eye on what the Federal Reserve may do next.

While the flow of earnings reports (which have been largely positive) began to slow, a reopening bellwether disappointed last week. Attention turns to the major retailers this coming week.

The past week also saw a cyberattack with major consequences and the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine efforts, while the semiconductor shortage continues to hurt the auto industry and others. Also, it was another rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrency investors, and Securities and Exchange Commission rule changes could affect retail investors.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will have more difficult comps as it emerges from the pandemic but that will not slow revenue growth. So says Rachit Vats' "Apple To See Revenue Growth Ahead Of Street Expectations Through 2025, Munster Estimates: What You Need To Know."

For a second opinion, check out A Bullish Take On Apple Stock.

"Walt Disney Shares Pull Back After Q2 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?" by Wayne Duggan examines why Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) remains a strong reopening play despite disappointing subscriber numbers.

For more on Disney, see What Does Walt Disney's Debt Look Like?

In "Why Microsoft's Risk/Reward Is Highly Favorable," Shanthi Rexaline reveals why one key analyst projects up to 50% upside in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) over the next five years.

Also have a look at Microsoft Stock Options Traders Are Betting The Pullback Is Over.

In Melanie Schaffer's "Boeing Options Traders See Higher Prices Ahead," discover why options traders believe Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is poised to soar higher, even if the airline industry has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Chris Katje's "Nike Just Does It: Analyst Likes Favorable Risk Reward, Shift From Wholesale To DTC" discusses what has one Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) analyst growing increasingly confident.

The Bears

"Intel Analyst Turns Bearish As Rival AMD Charges Forward" by Shanthi Rexaline suggests that turnaround efforts under the new Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO do nothing to address continuing market share losses to its competitor.

Also see If You Invested $1,000 In Advanced Micro Devices Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now.

In "Coinbase's Stock Could Fall To $100 Or Lower, Says Research Firm," Adrian Zmudzinski looks at why failure to reach future profit expectations could bring Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) stock down by 67% from its current share price.

On the other hand, check out Coinbase Analysts: Crypto Exchange Well Positioned to Continue Strong Growth Trajectory.

Rachit Vats' "Cathie Wood Sheds $33.6M Alibaba Shares On Earnings Day" shows that ARK Invest dumped Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares after its earnings report and made other big changes last week.

Alibaba Crosses A Critical Support Level: Is This The Last Straw? offers a technical look at what is up with the stock.

In Adam Eckert's "Joe Terranova Says He Sold His Position In Uber," find out what prompted this chief market strategist to cut his losses, even if he sees Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) as a great company.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) staged a small rebound, according to "Dead Cat Bounce Gives Fisker Shareholders False Hope" by Mark Putrino. Could this bounce be mostly short covering?

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash.