Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher

byHenry Khederian
May 14, 2021 4:43 pm
U.S. indices traded sharply higher Friday as stocks continued to rebound following a sell-off earlier in the week.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 1.54% at $416.58.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 2.21% at $326.39.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.12% at $344.26.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the top leaders for the S&P 500 were popular reopening plays: Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Notable laggards for the S&P 500 included Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Elsewhere On The Street

On Thursday afternoon, Disney reported second-quarter EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $15.61 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of 27 cents and $15.87 billion, respectively. Revenue was down 13% from a year ago… Read More

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has continued its steady rise and throughout time more variants of the coin were made when liquidity issues came around in Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is one of these variants. Bitcoin Cash is its own cryptocurrency, and the main difference between it and Bitcoin is… Read More

Gevo Inc.(NASDAQ:GEVO) shares were trading higher Friday after the company reported first-quarter earnings results… Read More

With the vaccine rollout ramping up, customers are returning to the air to travel. Airline stocks were beat down during the course of the pandemic and have yet to return to the skies. read more