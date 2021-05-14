fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.39
311.96
+ 2.31%
DIA
+ 4.32
335.91
+ 1.27%
SPY
+ 6.79
403.38
+ 1.66%
TLT
+ 1.18
134.64
+ 0.87%
GLD
+ 1.47
169.68
+ 0.86%

Here's Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Moving

byHenry Khederian
May 14, 2021 3:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $34.80 Friday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform and announced a price target of $35 per share.

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Will Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian Stock Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question related to cruise line stocks: Over the next year, which cruise line stock will have the largest percentage gain? read more

Will United Or American Airlines Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

Will American Airlines Or Delta Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

Will Spirit Airlines Or JetBlue Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to understand what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more