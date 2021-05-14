Here's Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Moving

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $34.80 Friday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform and announced a price target of $35 per share.

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge.