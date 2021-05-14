fbpx
What's Up With Nio Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 14, 2021 3:10 pm
Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher by 6.4% at $33.22 Friday after the company grabbed the largest market share in China's all-electric SUV market in April.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

