What's Going On With Luminar Technologies Stock Today?

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results up from last year.

Luminar Technologies reported quarterly losses of 8 cents per share, improving from a loss of 11 cents per share from the same period last year. Luminar also reported FY21 revenue growth of 37% year-on-year to $5.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $4.83 million.

Luminar Technologies is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety and economic requirements.