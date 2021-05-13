The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded higher Thursday as stocks rebound following a heavy sell-off earlier in the week. Stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns of inflation and a rise in yields.

(NASDAQ: QQQ) traded higher by 0.77% at $319.34. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 1.2% at $410.28.

(NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 1.2% at $410.28. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) closed higher by 1.32% at $340.45.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the top leaders for the Nasdaq were QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) and Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) and Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU) were among the biggest laggards for the Nasdaq.

