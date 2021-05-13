What's Happening With Xpeng And Nio Today?

Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $26.14 Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter ADS and sales results.

XPeng reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $450.40 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $432.07 million.

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher by 1.6% at $34.23 in sympathy with Xpeng's first-quarter earnings results.