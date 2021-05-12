The QQQ Was Hammered Again Today. Here's Why.
U.S. indices were trading lower across the board Wednesday after CPI data showed an increase in U.S. inflation, which has weighed on stocks.
- The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell sharply by 2.59% to $316.89.
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed lower by 2.12% at $405.41.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also fell by 2.02% at $336.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Top gainers for the Nasdaq were Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).
Intuit shares were trading higher after the company reported it expects to exceed FY21 guidance.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were among the biggest laggards for the Nasdaq Wednesday.
Tesla shares were trading lower as inflation concerns continue to pressure growth stocks.

