What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 11, 2021 1:16 pm
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher by 13.4% at $22.76, bouncing back following earlier weakness. The company late Monday provided preliminary first-quarter results, guiding gross billings of over $70 million and revenues of $67 million, below estimates.

Shares of clean energy manufacturing peer FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) are trading higher by 7.42% at $7.79 in sympathy with Plug Power.

