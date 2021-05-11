What's Happening With Nike Stock Today?

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are trading lower by 0.8% at $135.33 Tuesday morning after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $140 to $192 per share.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA), a fund Nike is a 2.5% weighted holding in, is trading lower by 1.94% at $340.98 at press time.

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. It designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories in six major categories: running, basketball, soccer, training, sportswear, and Jordan. Footwear generates about two-thirds of its sales.