fbpx
QQQ
-1.06
326.82
-0.33%
DIA
-4.49
352.31
-1.29%
SPY
-3.99
422.09
-0.95%

What's Happening With Nike Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 11, 2021 10:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Happening With Nike Stock Today?

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are trading lower by 0.8% at $135.33 Tuesday morning after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $140 to $192 per share.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA), a fund Nike is a 2.5% weighted holding in, is trading lower by 1.94% at $340.98 at press time.

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. It designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories in six major categories: running, basketball, soccer, training, sportswear, and Jordan. Footwear generates about two-thirds of its sales.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla, Qualcomm Plummet, Lead QQQ Sharply Lower Monday

The Nasdaq and companies in the broader technology sector were trading lower Monday amid profit-taking and overall weakness in the sector. Here’s how the major U.S. indices fared on the day: read more

These 3 Airlines Look Bullish Going Into The Week: How To Play them

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both made new all-time highs last week, but as for individual stocks it’s been a “stock picker's market.” read more

Nike And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher To Close The Week

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following worse-than-expected jobs data, which has led to investor speculation the Fed will continue stimulus activity. read more

Cisco And IBM Lead The Dow Jones Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher, rebounding after the recent dip amid capital gains tax hike concerns and as investors await several notable earnings reports next week. read more