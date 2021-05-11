fbpx
QQQ
-1.08
326.84
-0.33%
DIA
-4.66
352.48
-1.34%
SPY
-4.16
422.26
-0.99%

Tesla Gets Crushed: Next Stop $590?

byMark Putrino
May 11, 2021 10:33 am
Tesla Gets Crushed: Next Stop $590?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell Monday by more than $40 and it looks like the selling will continue.

Some have attributed the move to the company suspending its Shanghai factory expansion, while others say it's due to a deadly crash in Texas. Either way, the bears are firmly in control.

See Also: Tech Downturn Advances, With Apple, Tesla Coming Under Early Pressure

There is a chance shares find support around the $590 level. This is where they found support and made a bottom in late March and a significant move higher followed.

Of course, there is no guarantee this happens again, but there is a good chance buyers start to come into the market if the shares do reach $590. This could cause the sell-off to end.

tsla_4.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

