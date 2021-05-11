Tesla Gets Crushed: Next Stop $590?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell Monday by more than $40 and it looks like the selling will continue.

Some have attributed the move to the company suspending its Shanghai factory expansion, while others say it's due to a deadly crash in Texas. Either way, the bears are firmly in control.

There is a chance shares find support around the $590 level. This is where they found support and made a bottom in late March and a significant move higher followed.

Of course, there is no guarantee this happens again, but there is a good chance buyers start to come into the market if the shares do reach $590. This could cause the sell-off to end.