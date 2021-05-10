3 Stocks That Could Benefit From Emerging Themes Following The COVID-19 Pandemic

After the COVID-19 pandemic, new themes have emerged that will benefit three stocks in particular, Pivotal Advisors founder, CEO and CIO Tiffany McGhee said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

People are starting new businesses, McGhee said. Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) helps business owners start, run and grow their businesses.

New business applications were up 24% from 2019 to 2020, which was the biggest percentage increase in the last 10 years, she added.

People are also changing jobs, McGhee told CNBC.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is an executive search firm that could benefit from this trend, she said, adding that the company also does leadership and talent consulting.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is another name that McGhee said will benefit from the wave of new trends. DocuSign works for those who own or operate businesses, she said.

People are never going back because DocuSign makes things easier, she said.

Price Action: Square is up 7.22% year-to-date.

Korn Ferry is up 54.76% year-to-date.

DocuSign is down 12.15% year-to-date.

