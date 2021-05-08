Wells Fargo Championship Live Odds, How To Watch In US For May 8
The third round of the Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Championship is live and underway at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, North Carolina. How can you watch Saturday’s action and who’s favored going into Day 3?
Watch Wells Fargo Championship 2021
Television coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST Saturday and continues until 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel.
After 3 p.m., U.S. viewers can watch the remaining coverage from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on CBS.
Golf fans who will be on the move and away from their TVs Saturday can follow the action stroke-by-stroke for free via the PGA Tour’s official Tourcast platform.
Wells Fargo Live Odds For May 8
Rory McIlroy: +450
Matt Wallace: +700
Gary Woodland: +800
Abraham Ancer: +1600
Patrick Rodgers: +1600
Carlos Ortiz: +1800
Patrick Reed: +2000
Bubba Watson: +2200
Justin Thomas: +2500
Viktor Hovland: +2500
Keith Mitchell: +2800
Brian Harman: +3500
Phil Mickelson: +4000
Scott Stallings: +4000
Corey Conners: +4500
Kramer Hickok: +4500
Live Odds are courtesy of Bovada, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).
Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash.
