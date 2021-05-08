fbpx
Wells Fargo Championship Live Odds, How To Watch In US For May 8

byHenry Khederian
May 8, 2021 1:06 pm
Wells Fargo Championship Live Odds, How To Watch In US For May 8

The third round of the Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Championship is live and underway at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, North Carolina. How can you watch Saturday’s action and who’s favored going into Day 3?

Watch Wells Fargo Championship 2021

Television coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST Saturday and continues until 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel. 

After 3 p.m., U.S. viewers can watch the remaining coverage from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on CBS.

Golf fans who will be on the move and away from their TVs Saturday can follow the action stroke-by-stroke for free via the PGA Tour’s official Tourcast platform.

Wells Fargo Live Odds For May 8

  • Rory McIlroy: +450

  • Matt Wallace: +700

  • Gary Woodland: +800

  • Abraham Ancer: +1600

  • Patrick Rodgers: +1600

  • Carlos Ortiz: +1800

  • Patrick Reed: +2000

  • Bubba Watson: +2200

  • Justin Thomas: +2500

  • Viktor Hovland: +2500

  • Keith Mitchell: +2800

  • Brian Harman: +3500

  • Phil Mickelson: +4000

  • Scott Stallings: +4000

  • Corey Conners: +4500

  • Kramer Hickok: +4500

Live Odds are courtesy of Bovada, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash.

