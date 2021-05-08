Wells Fargo Championship Live Odds, How To Watch In US For May 8

The third round of the Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Championship is live and underway at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, North Carolina. How can you watch Saturday’s action and who’s favored going into Day 3?

Watch Wells Fargo Championship 2021

Television coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST Saturday and continues until 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

After 3 p.m., U.S. viewers can watch the remaining coverage from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on CBS.

Golf fans who will be on the move and away from their TVs Saturday can follow the action stroke-by-stroke for free via the PGA Tour’s official Tourcast platform.

Wells Fargo Live Odds For May 8

Rory McIlroy: +450

Matt Wallace: +700

Gary Woodland: +800

Abraham Ancer: +1600

Patrick Rodgers: +1600

Carlos Ortiz: +1800

Patrick Reed: +2000

Bubba Watson: +2200

Justin Thomas: +2500

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Keith Mitchell: +2800

Brian Harman: +3500

Phil Mickelson: +4000

Scott Stallings: +4000

Corey Conners: +4500

Kramer Hickok: +4500

Live Odds are courtesy of Bovada, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash.