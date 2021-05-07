fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.97
328.54
+ 0.9%
DIA
+ 0.80
344.74
+ 0.23%
SPY
+ 1.82
417.28
+ 0.43%
TLT
-0.02
139.94
-0.01%
GLD
+ 2.17
167.87
+ 1.28%

So What's Up With Peloton Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 7, 2021 9:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
So What's Up With Peloton Stock Today?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher by 5.65% at $88.5  after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results.

Peloton reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share. Peloton also reported quarterly sales of $1.13 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

See Also: Peloton Lowers FY21 Revenue Guidance Marginally To Reflect Treadmill Recall Impact

Following the earnings results, Telsey Advisory Group maintains Peloton Interactive with an Outperform and lowers the price target from $150 to $120.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Peloton's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower after the company announced a recall of the company's treadmills after reports of injuries and one death. read more

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher as investor concerns of a second wave of the coronavirus increases amid partial reopenings in the U.S. read more

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced it has surpassed 1 million aggregated connected fitness subscribers. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more