So What's Up With Peloton Stock Today?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher by 5.65% at $88.5 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results.

Peloton reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share. Peloton also reported quarterly sales of $1.13 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Following the earnings results, Telsey Advisory Group maintains Peloton Interactive with an Outperform and lowers the price target from $150 to $120.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.