So What's Up With GoPro Stock Today?

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares are trading higher by 9.8% at $11.46 in Friday's pre-market session after the company reported first-quarter EPS of 3 cents, up from a loss of 34 cents per share from the same period last year.

GoPro also reported quarterly sales of $204 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $186.69 million.

Following the earnings results, Morgan Stanley maintains GoPro with an Underweight and raises the price target from $7.90 to $8.90.

GoPro is principally engaged in designing and providing cameras and mounts. GoPro sells products across the world through its direct sales channel, which generates over half of total revenue and indirectly through its distribution channel.