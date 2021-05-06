Cisco And IBM Lead The Dow Jones Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher, rebounding after the recent dip amid capital gains tax hike concerns and as investors await several notable earnings reports next week.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.94% at $345.51.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.75% at $331.51. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.8% at $419.07.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top leaders for the Dow Jones were in industrials: Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Meanwhile, McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) fell slightly Thursday.

Elsewhere On The Street

