Disney And Boeing Fall In A Mixed Day For The Markets

byHenry Khederian
May 5, 2021 4:42 pm
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as traders and investors continue to weigh comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested rates may need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.23% at $342.28.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.34% at $329.03.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.03% at $415.75.
  • Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top leaders for the Dow Jones Wednesday were in industrials: Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Visa Inc and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) lost the most ground.

Elsewhere On The Street

When Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder and ex-CEO Bill Gates announced the end of his marriage to Melinda Gates, he requested “space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” Gates’ request that people not pry into his world might be a tad difficult, given the pair are among the world’s richest married couples… Read More

While some people are scrambling to get the COVID-19 vaccine, some are hesitating for various reasons. But a family physician in Buffalo, New York, is doing his best to get as many people vaccinated as possible — even offering up a chance at winning a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3… Read More

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon hasn’t changed his views on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but has conceded to offer Bitcoin-centric financial products after significant demand from clients… Read More

