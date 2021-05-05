Should You Buy The Dip In Take-Two's Stock?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) is the preeminent studio in gaming, BK Asset Management's Boris Schlossberg said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

The stock has sold off recently as investors see light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, which Schlossberg noted as presenting a good entry point for long-term investors.

Any savvy investor is going to buy the dip at current levels because the prospects for the company long-term are very strong, he said.

Grand Theft Auto VI will probably be the "single biggest blockbuster hit in the history of gaming," Schlossberg told CNBC.

Take-Two is scheduled to report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after the market close on May 18.

TTWO Price Action: Take-Two traded as high as $214.91 and as low as $122.86 over a 52-week period. At market close Wednesday, the stock was down 0.036% at $167.47.

