What's Happening With Farmmi Today?

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares are trading higher by 2% at $0.46, off Wednesday's session high of $0.52, after the company reported its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co. won another multi-product order for export to Japan for the company's dried mushrooms and dried black fungus.

Farmmi acts as a supplier of agricultural products. The company mainly focuses on processing and selling various categories of agricultural products.

Farmmi supplies mushroom products indirectly to foreign customers such as supermarkets through Chinese distributors and internationally including the USA, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.