Here's Why Boeing, Kroger, McDonald's And ON Semiconductor Are Moving

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Boeing, Kroger, McDonald’s and ON Semiconductor.

Bernstein lifted the price target on Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) from $196 to $229. Boeing shares rose around 0.5% to $236.39 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs cut Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) price target from $37 to $31. Kroger shares fell 2.89% to $36.30 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) from $250 to $260. Despite the price target increase, McDonald's shares fell 0.2% to $235.10 in pre-market trading.

Baird lifted ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) price target from $38 to $48. ON Semiconductor shares are trading higher by around 0.2% at $37.68 in pre-market trading.