fbpx
QQQ
-7.47
343.66
-2.22%
DIA
-2.45
343.56
-0.72%
SPY
-4.84
423.03
-1.16%

Here's Why Boeing, Kroger, McDonald's And ON Semiconductor Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
May 4, 2021 9:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Boeing, Kroger, McDonald's And ON Semiconductor Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Boeing, Kroger, McDonald’s and ON Semiconductor.

Bernstein lifted the price target on Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) from $196 to $229. Boeing shares rose around 0.5% to $236.39 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs cut Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) price target from $37 to $31. Kroger shares fell 2.89% to $36.30 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) from $250 to $260. Despite the price target increase, McDonald's shares fell 0.2% to $235.10 in pre-market trading.

Baird lifted ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) price target from $38 to $48. ON Semiconductor shares are trading higher by around 0.2% at $37.68 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Boeing, Microsoft Fall In Another Mixed Day Of Trading For The Market

U.S. indices were trading relatively flat again Wednesday after the Fed left interest rates unchanged. Comments from Fed leadership suggest even as the economy continues to improve, easy monetary policy may stay in effect. read more

2 Stocks Approaching Key Technical Levels In Ascending Triangle Patterns

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) and Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) are two stocks moving Wednesday. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Intel, Netflix, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, clean energy stocks and an aerospace giant. read more

Options Traders Think Boeing May Be Ready For Liftoff

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has been a frustrating stock for traders and investors with any good news seemingly marred by read more