Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Vaxart Or Moderna?

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares are trading lower by 10.8% at $9.61 after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales results were down year-over-year.

Vaxart reported quarterly losses of 14 cents per share. The company reported losses of 2 cents on a per-share basis during the same period last year.

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of oral recombinant vaccines to protect against a wide range of infectious diseases. The products under its tablet pipeline consist of the treatment of Coronavirus, Norovirus, Seasonal Influenza, RSV(respiratory syncytial virus) and HPV (Human papillomavirus) Therapeutic.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.46% at $185 after the company announced an agreement to supply 500M COVID-19 vaccine doses to Gavi, a global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunization in poor countries.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.