Thinking About Buying Stock In Luminar Technologies Or Plug Power?
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends.
Here are the latest analyst rating updates for automotive tech company Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) and clean energy manufacturer Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).
Luminar Technologies
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
4/20/21
|
B of A Securities
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Neutral
|
3/19/21
|
Craig-Hallum
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Hold
|
24.0
|
3/12/21
|
Northland Capital Markets
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
38.0
Luminar Technologies is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company that seeks to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous.
Shares of Luminar Technologies were trading lower this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $23.91 and closed Friday lower by 4.85% at $22.75 for the week.
Read more: 3 Bullish EV Suppliers Going Into The Week
Plug Power
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
4/20/21
|
Evercore ISI Group
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Outperform
|
42.0
|
4/20/21
|
Wells Fargo
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Equal-Weight
|
30.0
|
4/12/21
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Downgrades
|
Equal-Weight
|
35.0
|
3/30/21
|
Northcoast Research
|
Initiates Coverage On
|
Neutral
|
3/17/21
|
Craig-Hallum
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
49.0
|
3/17/21
|
Truist Securities
|
Downgrades
|
Hold
|
42.0
|
3/02/21
|
Barclays
|
Downgrades
|
Underweight
|
29.0
|
3/01/21
|
Roth Capital
|
Reiterates
|
Buy
|
65.0
Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.
The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.
Shares of Plug Power were trading flat this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $28.74 and closed Friday lower by 0.78% at $28.51.
Learn more: Analyst Ratings: What To Know And How To Leverage Using Benzinga Pro
Photo by Andrew Roberts on Unsplash
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.