Thinking About Buying Stock In Luminar Technologies Or Plug Power?

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for automotive tech company Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) and clean energy manufacturer Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Luminar Technologies

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 4/20/21 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Neutral 3/19/21 Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage On Hold 24.0 3/12/21 Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Outperform 38.0

Luminar Technologies is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company that seeks to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous.

Shares of Luminar Technologies were trading lower this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $23.91 and closed Friday lower by 4.85% at $22.75 for the week.

Plug Power

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 4/20/21 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform 42.0 4/20/21 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight 30.0 4/12/21 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight 35.0 3/30/21 Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage On Neutral 3/17/21 Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy 49.0 3/17/21 Truist Securities Downgrades Hold 42.0 3/02/21 Barclays Downgrades Underweight 29.0 3/01/21 Roth Capital Reiterates Buy 65.0

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Shares of Plug Power were trading flat this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $28.74 and closed Friday lower by 0.78% at $28.51.

