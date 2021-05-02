fbpx
QQQ
-2.33
342.55
-0.68%
DIA
-1.63
342.23
-0.48%
SPY
-2.66
422.66
-0.63%
TLT
+ 0.32
138.00
+ 0.23%
GLD
-0.57
166.81
-0.34%

Thinking About Buying Stock In Luminar Technologies Or Plug Power?

byHenry Khederian
May 2, 2021 3:32 pm
Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for automotive tech company Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) and clean energy manufacturer Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Luminar Technologies 

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

4/20/21

B of A Securities

Initiates Coverage On

Neutral

  

3/19/21

Craig-Hallum

Initiates Coverage On

Hold

24.0

3/12/21

Northland Capital Markets

Upgrades

Outperform

38.0

Luminar Technologies is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company that seeks to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous.

Shares of Luminar Technologies were trading lower this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $23.91 and closed Friday lower by 4.85% at $22.75 for the week.

Read more: 3 Bullish EV Suppliers Going Into The Week

Plug Power

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

4/20/21

Evercore ISI Group

Initiates Coverage On

Outperform

42.0

4/20/21

Wells Fargo

Initiates Coverage On

Equal-Weight

30.0

4/12/21

Morgan Stanley

Downgrades

Equal-Weight

35.0

3/30/21

Northcoast Research

Initiates Coverage On

Neutral

  

3/17/21

Craig-Hallum

Maintains

Buy

49.0

3/17/21

Truist Securities

Downgrades

Hold

42.0

3/02/21

Barclays

Downgrades

Underweight

29.0

3/01/21

Roth Capital

Reiterates

Buy

65.0

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Shares of Plug Power were trading flat this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $28.74 and closed Friday lower by 0.78% at $28.51.

Learn more: Analyst Ratings: What To Know And How To Leverage Using Benzinga Pro

Photo by Andrew Roberts on Unsplash

