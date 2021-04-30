Should You Buy Goldman Sachs At Its Current Price? Steve Weiss Thinks So

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is particularly well-positioned in a rising-rate environment, Short Hills Capital Chief Information Officer Steve Weiss said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

The company recently restructured in terms of asset management, Weiss said, adding that the stock is compelling and "extremely cheap" at its current level.

Weiss told CNBC that Goldman Sachs is now his largest financial holding.

Yesterday's Press Release: Goldman Sachs Commits Additional $10 Million to Support COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Efforts in India

Earnings: Goldman Sachs reported first-quarter financial results on April 14. The bank reported earnings of $18.60, beating the estimate of $10.22, and revenue of $17.7 billion, beating the estimate of $12.6 billion.

Price Action: Goldman Sachs traded as high as $356.85 and as low as $165.36 over a 52-week period. The stock was down 1.30% at $348.45 last check Friday afternoon.

(Photo: Jersey City and New York City headquarters, courtesy Goldman Sachs)