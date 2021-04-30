fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
340.22
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.60
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
420.00
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.32
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
166.24
+ 0%

Todd Gordon's Constellation Brands Options Trade

byCraig Jones
April 30, 2021 6:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Todd Gordon's Constellation Brands Options Trade

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon said he likes Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for a variety of reasons. It's the largest alcohol conglomerate in the U.S. and it has a great beer, wine and spirits portfolio. It also owns a 37% share of Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC).

Gordon noticed the stock tested the resistance level four times and he said that when the market tries something three or four times, it usually gets it. He is bullish on the stock and he owns it in his portfolio. If the stock drops below $235, the breakout probably won't happen, explained Gordon.

To make a bullish bet, he would buy the July $245/$255 call spread for $3.30. The trade breaks even at $248.30 or 2.77% above the closing price on Thursday. He would close the trade if the premium drops to $1.65.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Kinahan Says Millennials Are Buying The Stocks They Know, Like Beyond Meat And Tesla

Canopy Growth, Lockheed Martin, Merck And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 3

Cannabis Is Now Legal In Canada: Industry Insiders Discuss What It Means For Stocks, International Market

Canopy Growth Might Be Headed Higher After Its Double Bottom Reversal

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) put in a double bottom, co-host Dennis Dick said Thursday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep." read more