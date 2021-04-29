fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.09
337.91
+ 0.32%
DIA
+ 2.00
336.51
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 2.21
415.37
+ 0.53%
TLT
-0.42
139.15
-0.3%
GLD
-0.72
167.63
-0.43%

What's Up With Peloton's Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 29, 2021 3:52 pm
What's Up With Peloton's Stock Today?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading lower by 4.4% at $98.65 during Thursday's trading session. Weakness is potentially related to competitor Ergatta raising additional funding, as well as continued selling in pandemic-related, stay-at-home stocks amid the U.S. reopening process.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as the Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

