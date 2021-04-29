fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.61
336.40
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 1.12
337.38
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 2.47
415.11
+ 0.59%
TLT
-1.34
140.07
-0.96%
GLD
-1.44
168.35
-0.86%

Apple Shares Crash Into A Wall Of Resistance

byMark Putrino
April 29, 2021 8:54 am
Apple Shares Crash Into A Wall Of Resistance

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are trading higher on a good earnings report, but the gains may be short-lived.

The $137 level has been critical resistance for the stock over the past nine months. Resistance is a large group of sellers who are all trying to get the same price. In this case, it’s $137.

At these levels, there is more supply than demand for the stock. That’s why rallies end when they reach them and sometimes stocks trend lower after they hit resistance.

See Also: Apple's Q2 Results Exceed Expectations On Strong Product Momentum, Stellar Services Performance

This is what has happened with Apple. Since September, each time the stock has traded close to $137, a sell-off followed.

If Apple can break through this important level and hold above it for a few days, it will mean the sellers have finished their orders. This will set the stage for another move higher.

If it can’t, there is a good chance that shares start to trend lower.

aapl_3.png

