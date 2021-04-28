fbpx
So What's Up With Starbucks Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 28, 2021 8:27 am
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are trading lower by 1.7% at $114.15 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results Tuesday.

Starbucks reported quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents. Starbucks reported quarterly sales of $6.70 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.82 billion.

Following the earnings report, Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintains Starbucks with an Outperform and raises the price target from $124 to $132.

Stephens & Co. analyst James Rutherford maintains Starbucks with an Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $115 to $118.

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating 32,900 stores across 83 countries as of December 2020. Starbucks primarily generates revenue from company-operated stores, with additional sales coming from royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, fresh coffee and single-serve coffee products.

See Also: Starbucks Falls On Global Growth Concerns But Here's Why This Analyst Continues To See It As Best Reopening Play

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Starbucks, Raises Price Target to $120

Morgan Stanley maintains Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $110 to $120. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Starbucks, Raises Price Target to $131

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintains Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $126 to $131. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Starbucks, Raises Price Target to $125

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintains Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $116 to $125. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Starbucks, Raises Price Target to $129

Wells Fargo maintains Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $126 to $129. read more