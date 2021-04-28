So What's Up With Starbucks Today?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are trading lower by 1.7% at $114.15 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results Tuesday.

Starbucks reported quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents. Starbucks reported quarterly sales of $6.70 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.82 billion.

Following the earnings report, Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintains Starbucks with an Outperform and raises the price target from $124 to $132.

Stephens & Co. analyst James Rutherford maintains Starbucks with an Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $115 to $118.

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating 32,900 stores across 83 countries as of December 2020. Starbucks primarily generates revenue from company-operated stores, with additional sales coming from royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, fresh coffee and single-serve coffee products.

