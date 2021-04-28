fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
340.15
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
339.85
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
417.54
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.64
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
166.40
+ 0.01%

Tesla Shares Fall To Important Support Level

byMark Putrino
April 28, 2021 7:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Shares Fall To Important Support Level

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) beat earnings expectations on Monday afternoon, but shares fell anyway.

Now shareholders need to see if the support at the $700 level will hold. If it doesn’t, Tesla could make a large move lower.

What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers that are trying to pay the same price. In this case, it’s $700. At support levels, there is more demand for the shares than there is supply. This is why downtrends end when they reach them.

Since April 13, that has been the case with Tesla. The bottom of the range has been very close to $700. If the support holds, there could be another rebound.

See Also: Tesla Analysts Unimpressed By Q1 Earnings: 'Not Much To Write Home About'

But if this support level breaks, meaning the shares trade below it, it will show that the buyers who created this support are gone. They have either finished or canceled their orders.

With this demand for the shares off of the market, investors who want to sell will need to accept lower prices. This could result in the stock trending lower.

tsla_3.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

UPS Soars, Tesla Falls In A Mixed Day Of Trading For The Market

U.S. indices were trading flat but remained near all-time highs Tuesday as investors anticipate both big tech earnings reports and a looming Fed meeting Wednesday. read more

Will SafeMoon Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins SafeMoon (CRYPTO:MOON) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). read more

Tesla Trades Lower After Earnings: Here's A Technical Look At The Chart

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) posted its first-quarter earnings on Monday afternoon well ahead of estimates. Revenue was up almost 75% and vehicle deliveries more than doubled. Despite these great results, shares are trading lower. read more

Tesla's Stock Looks Charged Up For Earnings: A Technical Look

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will kick earnings season into high gear Monday when it reports first-quarter 2021 earnings after the bell. read more