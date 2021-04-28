Tesla Shares Fall To Important Support Level

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) beat earnings expectations on Monday afternoon, but shares fell anyway.

Now shareholders need to see if the support at the $700 level will hold. If it doesn’t, Tesla could make a large move lower.

What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers that are trying to pay the same price. In this case, it’s $700. At support levels, there is more demand for the shares than there is supply. This is why downtrends end when they reach them.

Since April 13, that has been the case with Tesla. The bottom of the range has been very close to $700. If the support holds, there could be another rebound.

But if this support level breaks, meaning the shares trade below it, it will show that the buyers who created this support are gone. They have either finished or canceled their orders.

With this demand for the shares off of the market, investors who want to sell will need to accept lower prices. This could result in the stock trending lower.