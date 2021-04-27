fbpx
QQQ
-1.47
343.10
-0.43%
DIA
-0.10
339.96
-0.03%
SPY
-0.42
418.01
-0.1%
TLT
-0.14
140.00
-0.1%
GLD
+ 0.18
166.64
+ 0.11%

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Uber, Lyft Or GE?

byHenry Khederian
April 27, 2021 8:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Uber, Lyft Or GE?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news for Uber, Lyft and GE.

Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UBER) shares are trading higher by 1.3% at $58.35 Tuesday morning after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $77 per share.

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $65.24 after the company reported Woven Planet, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), will acquire its self-driving car division for $550 million in cash.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are trading lower by 2.3% at $13.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

GE reported quarterly sales of $17.12 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $17.52 billion by 2.29%. This is a 16.6% decrease over sales of $20.52 billion the same period last year.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a prominent IPO. Short sellers were behind some of the bearish calls seen during the week. read more

Gordon Haskett's John Inch On Why General Electric Is 'Very Overvalued'

General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) shares have rallied 160% in the last 11 months, leading them to become "very overvalued," Gordon Haskett senior analyst John Inch said Tuesday on Benzinga's "PreMarket Prep" show.  read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, Google's parent and an automotive leader. read more

General Electric Is Looking To Break Out: Technical Levels To Watch

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) stock was trading higher Thursday and looks to be in a descending triangle pattern. Below is a technical look at the chart. read more