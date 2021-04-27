Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Uber, Lyft Or GE?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news for Uber, Lyft and GE.

Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UBER) shares are trading higher by 1.3% at $58.35 Tuesday morning after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $77 per share.

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $65.24 after the company reported Woven Planet, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), will acquire its self-driving car division for $550 million in cash.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares are trading lower by 2.3% at $13.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

GE reported quarterly sales of $17.12 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $17.52 billion by 2.29%. This is a 16.6% decrease over sales of $20.52 billion the same period last year.