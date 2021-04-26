What's Going On With Bionano Genomics Stock Today?

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares are trading higher by 19.5% at $7.36 Monday on continued strength following last week’s publication of DNA replication data, a fundamental process of cell growth implicated in cancer that was previously hard to study in human genomes.

Bionano Genomics is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.