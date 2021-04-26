3 Big Tech Stocks With Clear Resistance Overhead

Don’t count on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) making new highs anytime soon. All three have significant resistance just above their current prices.

Resistance is a group or concentration of sellers gathered at or close to the same price level. They're all trying to receive the same price for their shares. Rallies end when they get to resistance levels and many times, the stocks trend lower after.

There is resistance for Amazon at the $3,400 level. It was the peak in October, February and earlier this month.

The resistance for Netflix is at the $560 level. Over the past none months, each time the shares reached this level, a sell-off followed.

For Apple, the resistance is at the $137 level. Since September, shares have reached this level five times. A sell-off followed on each occasion.